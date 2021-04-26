Official Monday rain risk listed at 50%

Rain is officially listed as a 50 percent possibility Monday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A cold front will bring windy conditions, cool temperatures, a cloudy sky and possible rain to the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, April 26, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Snow covers the mountains about the Red Rock Conservation Area on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rain is officially listed as a 50 percent possibility Monday in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

But don’t expect much to come of it.

A storm system will pass over southern Nevada today bringing rain to parts of the area. See what the chance of rain is in your area. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/kIf4Rd1xC3 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 26, 2021

“It’s (a chance of rain) going to be with us through Tuesday night, but much of it may not hit the ground,” said weather service meteorologist John Salmen.

Scattered showers are possible before 10 a.m. and after 1 p.m. The high will be near 70 while winds will gust up to 30 mph.

The risk of showers will drop to 20 percent Monday night while winds will reach 25 mph. The overnight low will be around 56.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of isolated showers. The high will again be near 70.

Mount Charleston winds slow a bit

Power was cut on Mount Charleston Sunday because of winds gusting close to 60 mph and a high risk of fire. Power is supposed to be restored sometime Monday, according to NV Energy.

“Winds in Kyle Canyon have dropped to the upper 30s,” Salmen said.

NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said officials had been debating whether or not to turn off power to the area as a preventative measure Sunday, so when wind caused the outage, officials decided to keep it off through the morning.

Warming toward triple digits

Conditions will warm Wednesday to a high near 84 as sunny conditions returns.

Thursday will climb to around 90 while a high of 98 is forecast for Friday with a 100 on Saturday.

McCarran International Airport has never reached 100 during the month of April, but could come close on Friday, the last day of the month.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.