Once again, there will be no monsoons in Las Vegas on Thursday
Las Vegas weather remains consistent as the end of the week nears — though it is likely we will only just reach 90 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.
Throughout the day and evening expect skies to remain clear. Overnight lows are predicted to dip into the high 60s.
Very dry monsoon season
The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.
So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.
The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).
So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.
4-day forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday: High near 92, overnight 72 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, clear skies, high in the low 90s.
Monday: High around 94, overnight dropping to 72.
Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.