Once again, there will be no monsoons in Las Vegas on Thursday

Sunny skies remain in this week's forecast
Mostly clear skies and below-normal temperatures are expected Friday, March 27, 2020, and throu ...
Mostly clear skies and below-normal temperatures are expected Friday, March 27, 2020, and through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service forecast. An aerial view of the Strat Hotel and Casino from the Goodyear blimp on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Las Vegas weather remains consistent as the end of the week nears — though it is likely the valley will only just reach 90 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service.

Throughout the day and evening expect skies to remain clear. Overnight lows are predicted to dip into the high 60s.

Very dry monsoon season

The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 3, at the beginning of monsoon season, when it recorded .02 inches.

So far, this is the fourth-driest monsoon season on record, said Chris Outler of the weather service. The Las Vegas monsoon season runs from July 1 to Sept. 30.

The driest years are 2020 and 1944 (tied with a trace) and 2010 (0.01).

So far in 2025, the airport has seen 2.05 inches of rain (average is 2.27). A normal rainfall year in Las Vegas is 4.18 inches.

4-day forecast

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday: High near 92, overnight 72 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny, clear skies, high in the low 90s.

Monday: High around 94, overnight dropping to 72.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

