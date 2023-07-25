104°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

One degree short: Las Vegas fails to break heat record

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 6:36 pm
 
Updated July 24, 2023 - 7:10 pm
Potential storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pear ...
Potential storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Say goodbye to 110. For one day, at least.

Las Vegas failed to break the record for the most consecutive days at 110 degrees or higher Monday after temperatures only reached 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, Las Vegas tied its 1962 record for consecutive days at 110 degrees at 10 days. But monsoon storms threw a wrench in the plans for a record, and left .20 nches of rain in Summerlin and 0.08 in parts of the southwest valley, according to the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain Tuesday, with a high of 111 degrees, the weather service said.

Clay Morgan, a weather service meteorologist, said the valley could see some strong winds around 30 to 40 mph from the east Tuesday, but wind gusts may not happen.

“It’s possible that (wind gusts) don’t even hit the valley at all,” Morgan said. “It’s just one of those things that we really don’t know until we see the whites of its eyes, so to speak.”

The weather service is expecting above normal temperatures Wednesday through Friday, with little risk of thunderstorms.

Wednesday is forecast to have a high of 112, with Thursday and Friday both reaching a high of 110.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
These Strip properties still offer free parking
These Strip properties still offer free parking
3
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
4
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
5
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Saturday tops out at 115; heat streak may eclipse record of 10
Saturday tops out at 115; heat streak may eclipse record of 10
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster
Will it hit 118 in Las Vegas? Chances are small, says forecaster
Thunderstorm, small hail hits Henderson during July heat wave
Thunderstorm, small hail hits Henderson during July heat wave
Las Vegas monsoon season may not have much zap in 2023
Las Vegas monsoon season may not have much zap in 2023
Excessive heat warning, red flag warning in effect this week
Excessive heat warning, red flag warning in effect this week