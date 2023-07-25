One degree short: Las Vegas fails to break heat record

There was a small chance of rain in the valley forecast Tuesday, and temperatures are expected to go back up again starting Wednesday.

Potential storm clouds brew over the Strip on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Say goodbye to 110. For one day, at least.

Las Vegas failed to break the record for the most consecutive days at 110 degrees or higher Monday after temperatures only reached 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, Las Vegas tied its 1962 record for consecutive days at 110 degrees at 10 days. But monsoon storms threw a wrench in the plans for a record, and left .20 nches of rain in Summerlin and 0.08 in parts of the southwest valley, according to the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

There is a 20 percent chance of rain Tuesday, with a high of 111 degrees, the weather service said.

Clay Morgan, a weather service meteorologist, said the valley could see some strong winds around 30 to 40 mph from the east Tuesday, but wind gusts may not happen.

“It’s possible that (wind gusts) don’t even hit the valley at all,” Morgan said. “It’s just one of those things that we really don’t know until we see the whites of its eyes, so to speak.”

The weather service is expecting above normal temperatures Wednesday through Friday, with little risk of thunderstorms.

Wednesday is forecast to have a high of 112, with Thursday and Friday both reaching a high of 110.

