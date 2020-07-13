Oppressive heat, strong winds forecast Monday for Las Vegas

Oppressive heat and brisk winds will continue in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday.

“It will still be hot, hot, hot; about 110 instead of 113,” National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan said of the projected high for Monday after the 113 registered on Sunday.

At 4:20 a.m. Monday, the temperature at McCarran International Airport was 96.

The excessive heat warning for the region remains in place until 8 p.m. Monday.

No high temperature records are expected to be reached. The Las Vegas record for July 13 is 115 set in 1939. The Death Valley record for the date is 131 set in 1913 and Monday’s high is forecast to be 123.

Winds on Monday will range from a steady 10 to 17 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon, Morgan said.

After Monday, the daily high is forecast to be around 107 all week.

Monday will likely offer the strongest winds before winds up to 20 mph on Tuesday, the forecast says.

Cooling stations

Clark County has four additional cooling stations open through Monday.

The four locations will have precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including screening protocols, social distancing and mask requirements, the county said in a news release.

In the Las Vegas Valley, the cooling stations open at various times through Monday are:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North., open 24 hours a day. Call 702-229-6117

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge S., open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday only. Call 702-455-7169

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open daily 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon for hydration only. Call 702-222-1680.

Daytime shelters for those who are homeless will be open in Clark County through Sept. 30, the county said. The Shade Tree shelter is open at 1 W. Owens Ave. in North Las Vegas from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for women and children only. Shade Tree can be reached at 702-385-0072.

The Salvation Army daytime homeless shelter in Las Vegas, at 35 W. Owens Ave., will be open for adults starting Monday. The shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be contacted at 702-701-5369.

Cooling stations outside of the valley

— In Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building. Call 702-299-1510.

— In Mesquite: the Salvation Army at 742 Pioneer Blvd., Suite D, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday only. Call 702-345-5116.

Red flag warning

Critical fire weather conditions are expected Monday as gusty southwest winds develop across Southern Nevada and northwest Arizona, the weather service advised.

“A red flag Warning has been issued for most of the area, and erratic behavior is expected with new and existing fires,” the weather service advised. “Winds will lighten up on Tuesday; however, breezy winds are likely to continue each afternoon through at least Wednesday. Drying trends will lower minimum humidities into the single digits areawide this week, including in the mountains.”

