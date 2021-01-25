Outskirts of Las Vegas Valley could see snow early Monday

The highest chance of snow in the central valley won’t come until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Palm trees are blanketed in snow near the Summerlin Parkway eastbound on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Geese swim at Lorenzi Park on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The outskirts of the Las Vegas Valley may see a dusting of snow early Monday, but the highest chance of snow in the central valley won’t come until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist John Salmen said the winter storm that’s rolling into the area late Sunday will bring about 11 to 16 inches of snow to Mount Charleston and a 90 percent chance of rain to the valley.

He said the more elevated edges of the valley like Summerlin could possibly see an inch or two on Monday — most likely to accumulate in grassy areas, if at all. But snowfall is expected to stretch from Mount Charleston down to about 3,500 feet, which includes parts of the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

A high of 56 degrees is expected Monday in Las Vegas. The same high is expected Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of snow valley-wide.

Salmen said areas including McCarran International Airport and the Strip could see an inch of snow early Tuesday if a colder storm front hits before Monday’s expected moisture moves out.

The National Weather Service does not expect any possible snow this week to affect valley roadways, as the roads are still warm and will likely melt any dusting that may land on them, Salmen said.

A slow increase in temperature should start Wednesday with an expected high of 48 degrees. The weather is expected to stay dry Wednesday and most of Thursday, though another storm front is expected late in the day.

A high of 54 degrees is expected Friday with a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain, Salmen said. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are forecast at 54 and 55, respectively.

