Overnight rain, snow possible in Las Vegas before drying out

Lee Canyon, a welcoming recipient of all the snow, is expected to open Thursday after crews worked to mitigate avalanche dangers.

Three-day rain totals for the Las Vegas region for the storm Feb. 3 through Feb. 6, 2024. (Regional Flood Control District gauge totals)

Lake Tecopa re-emerges from its deep Pleistocene slumber after the two days of heavy rain across Southern Nevada. (Amargosa Conservancy)

The Amargosa River flows strong through the Amargosa Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (Amargosa Conservancy)

More rain and snow is possible late Wednesday into Thursday for a fourth day, says the National Weather Service.

Precipitation is expected to start around midnight and stop around the morning commute time.

It’s possible more moisture will arrive through Friday before the sun is expected to shine on the Las Vegas Valley and Super Bowl weekend.

The resort received 10 inches of snow from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, bringing the total for the past seven days to 69.5 inches and 116.5 inches for the season.

Rain Wednesday was less than a quarter-inch over mostly the northern half of the valley.

Showers are a 90 percent chance Wednesday night, mainly between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a morning low around 42.

The Thursday outlook calls for a 10 percent of showers early with breezy conditions. Gusts could reach 23 mph, the weather service said.

A partly sunny Friday should become more full sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-50s.

ATTN DRIVERS: Due to heavy flooding and debris flow, State Route 190 is now closed within Death Valley National Park from Scotty's Castle Road to Zabriskie Point. There is no detour around this closure and other park roads may be experiencing flooding as well. pic.twitter.com/8fkon1L6X2 — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) February 7, 2024

Flooding has caused an emergency closure in Death Valley National Park.

“Due to heavy flooding and debris flow, State Route 190 is now closed within Death Valley National Park from Scotty’s Castle Road to Zabriskie Point. There is no detour around this closure and other park roads may be experiencing flooding as well<” park officials posted on X early Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.