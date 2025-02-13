Pacific storm nears Las Vegas Valley; rain, snow expected this morning
Valentine’s Day is almost here and Mother Nature is going to deliver a big, wet kiss to the Las Vegas Valley.
Finally, after an abnormally warm and dry winter, a major Pacific storm is expected to unleash some rain and snow in the area today.
Better yet: Las Vegas’ drought should end after 214 days. The last time Harry Reid International Airport saw measurable rain was July 13, exactly seven months ago.
The National Weather Service says the valley should get around a half-inch of rain through Friday, with some areas getting more. Parts of the western valley could see a few snow flurries.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains until 4 p.m. Friday. The mountains are expected to get at least 12 inches of snow, with areas above 7,000 feet receiving up to 2 feet. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph.