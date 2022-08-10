91°F
Pahrump, Sandy Valley under flash flooding warning

Partly Cloudy Skies with 22% chance of rain
August 10, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 10, 2022 - 5:36 pm
Clouds hang over downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Shoppers take cover in a Walmart parking lot in July 2022 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Clouds hang over downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A flash flood warning has been issued for the Pahrump and Sandy Valley areas until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain, flash flooding, wionds of 40 mph or more and frequent lightning were possible.

The western ridges of the Las Vegas Valley received considerable rain Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the major rain activity moved to southern Clark County, northwest Arizona and southeastern California as of 4:30 p.m.

Southern Clark County, including Primm and Searchlight, are under a flash flood warning until 6:30 p.m. Heavy rain, lightning, nuisance flooding and other potential damage is listed in a National Weather Service tweet. The advisory also covered parts of San Bernardino County in California.

As of 3 p.m., .67 of an inch had fallen in 90 minutes at a gauge at Blue Diamond Ridge South, basically the second line of mountain ridges west of Summerlin.

And, .28 of an inch had fallen near Mesa Ridge, the first line of mountain tops. A gauge just south of Calico Basin has received .43 of an inch in the past three hours.

The rain must be sort of the “third time is a charm” since the valley saw heavy clouds Monday and Tuesday, but did not receive much if any precipitation.

The Wednesday forecast listed rain as a 30 percent chance in the valley, with a high of 96 and low of 82.

All of Clark County was under a flash flood watch Wednesday, with heavy rain, lightning and roadway flooding expected in the afternoon and evening, according to the weather service.

Showers earlier today dropped about .20 inches along a few parts of the 215 Beltway in Henderson.

Hikers and campers were warned to avoid streams and washes and to know where they are relative to these areas as they can become deadly during heavy rain.

A flash flood warning for the Nelson, Nevada, area was issued just before 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Heavy rains and winds in excess of 40 mph with potential flash flooding are possible, says the weather service.

Heavy rain is ongoing through Mohave County in Arizona and has led to flash flooding and difficult driving conditions.

The agency said “deep moisture will fuel thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall.”

The pattern of monsoonal moisture is not expected to end anytime soon. Chances for rain remain in the valley’s forecast for the rest of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

