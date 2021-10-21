53°F
Partly cloudy, pleasant weather forecast for Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Partly cloudy skies and a high of 78 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures near normal will grace the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 78 is forecast with calm winds of 5 mph or less. The overnight low will be around 5.

Friday is expected to warm to about 82 with winds of 6-12 mph in the afternoon.

The weekend days will be most sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

A chance of showers could develop during the day Monday. Winds will be breezy and a high of 77 is forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST