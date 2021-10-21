Partly cloudy, pleasant weather forecast for Thursday
Partly cloudy skies and temperatures near normal will grace the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
A high of 78 is forecast with calm winds of 5 mph or less. The overnight low will be around 5.
Friday is expected to warm to about 82 with winds of 6-12 mph in the afternoon.
The weekend days will be most sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.
A chance of showers could develop during the day Monday. Winds will be breezy and a high of 77 is forecast.
