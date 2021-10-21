Partly cloudy, pleasant weather forecast for Thursday

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures near normal will grace the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Partly cloudy skies and a high of 78 is forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A high of 78 is forecast with calm winds of 5 mph or less. The overnight low will be around 5.

Friday is expected to warm to about 82 with winds of 6-12 mph in the afternoon.

The weekend days will be most sunny with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

A chance of showers could develop during the day Monday. Winds will be breezy and a high of 77 is forecast.

