Parts of Las Vegas Valley receive nearly a quarter inch of rain

Scattered light showers arrived in the valley overnight and were expected to continue through midmorning.

For the rest of the week sunny and clear conditions with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A motorcyclist walks his bike down South 15th Street as stormy skies linger above on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Many parts of the Las Vegas Valley received rainfall overnight.

Scattered light showers arrived overnight and were expected to continue mainly before 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Light rain showers continue!

☔🌧️

Light rain mixed with dirt, oil, and other crud on the roads will make very slippery driving conditions, so drive carefully. ⚠️ Leave at least 2x the distance between you and the car in front of you than you normally would.#LasVegasWeather pic.twitter.com/CDHgAZfhjS — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 18, 2022

Along with the rain comes slick roads. The NWS advises drivers to leave at least twice the distance between you and the car in front of you than you normally would.

By 8 a.m. must of the valley was clearing up, according to meteorologist Matt Wolds. Harry Reid International Airport recorded .04 inches, while the highest totals were reported in Henderson, where some areas received almost a quarter-inch of rain.

Tuesday will see a high of 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies this afternoon and an overnight low of 43. Wednesday will see sunny skies and a high of 63, the weather service said.

