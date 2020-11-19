Perfect Las Vegas weather conditions expected through weekend

Pleasant weather with little wind and no precipitation is expected into the weekend and next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas weather calls for highs around 71 on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s pretty good for the next few days,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler. “And the wind will take a little break.”

The strongest wind gust at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday was 40 mph.

The forecast high for Thursday is 71 with a 69 on Friday and Saturday before a dip to 66 on Sunday. All are about 5-6 degrees above normal. The sky will be sunny with only some high clouds, Outler said.

It appears that the record dry spell will continue through the next week or longer. Thursday is the 213th day with no measurable rain at McCarran. The last rain was recorded April 20.

