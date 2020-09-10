Perhaps perfect Las Vegas weather day: Mid-80s, low winds

Las Vegas Valley residents should have a great weather day Thursday with light winds and highs in the mid-80s, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Anthony Camou, left, and Phil Frehley, both of Las Vegas, exercise at Desert Shores in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The highs in Las Vegas will be in the upper 80s with limited winds on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The afternoon high should be near 86 with winds up to 10 mph.

The late-summer heat will begin to build Friday with highs around 94.

Saturday will be close to 99 while Sunday could reach 101. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the upper 70s.

The normal high this time of year is 97.

Dry spell record

It appears that the 61-year record for most consecutive days without rain at McCarran International Airport might be broken this year.

Thursday will be the 143rd day without rain and the record is 150 days set in 1959.

“It looks pretty dry and I don’t see any weather systems in the forecast,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

