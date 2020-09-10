62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Las Vegas Weather

Perhaps perfect Las Vegas weather day: Mid-80s, low winds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2020 - 6:22 am
 

Las Vegas Valley residents should have a great weather day Thursday with light winds and highs in the mid-80s, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

The afternoon high should be near 86 with winds up to 10 mph.

The late-summer heat will begin to build Friday with highs around 94.

Saturday will be close to 99 while Sunday could reach 101. Overnight lows this weekend will be in the upper 70s.

The normal high this time of year is 97.

Dry spell record

It appears that the 61-year record for most consecutive days without rain at McCarran International Airport might be broken this year.

Thursday will be the 143rd day without rain and the record is 150 days set in 1959.

“It looks pretty dry and I don’t see any weather systems in the forecast,” said weather service meteorologist Chris Outler.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFR announces move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
NFR announces move from Las Vegas to Texas for 2020
2
Trump still planning Nevada visit after rallies canceled
Trump still planning Nevada visit after rallies canceled
3
Not so fast: Officials say Las Vegas restaurants can’t reopen bars
Not so fast: Officials say Las Vegas restaurants can’t reopen bars
4
Las Vegas Strip violence causes security, room rate increase
Las Vegas Strip violence causes security, room rate increase
5
$563K jackpot hits for Florida teacher on Strip
$563K jackpot hits for Florida teacher on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Valley is included in an excessive heat warning that begins Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 ...
Las Vegas heat wave could set holiday records
By / RJ

The excessive heat will see highs in Las Vegas of 109 to 111 for Labor Day weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Additional day shelters will be open through the long weekend.