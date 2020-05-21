Pleasant Las Vegas Thursday forecast before wind, heat arrive

A pleasant Thursday with a sunny sky, seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s and light winds is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley.

Conditions will then begin change.

Friday’s forecast high is 92. Southwest winds will reach up to 40 mph before the first sustained heat wave begins Sunday for at least a five-day stay with temperatures reaching a few notches past 100.

“A low pressure system coming down the coast will kick up the southwest winds,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said of the Friday forecast. Morning winds of 10-15 mph will increase to 23-28 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 38.

Saturday will see a high near 86 with winds up to 20 mph.

The warming trend begins Sunday with a projected high of 90, rising to 95 on Memorial Day, 102 on Tuesday and 104 by Wednesday.

“It will pretty much last through the entire week,” Gorelow said of the above-average temperatures.

