Pleasant Las Vegas weather expected with 20% chance of rain Friday

Sunny and pleasant conditions dominate the Las Vegas Valley weather forecast through the weekend with the only exception being a 20% chance of showers early Friday.

There is a 20% chance of rain in Las Vegas on Friday, April 17, 2020, but conditions should be sunny and pleasant through the rest of the week and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s pretty decent weather for this time of year,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson said. “There is increased confidence that there will be a slight chance of showers in Las Vegas and to the north and west parts of Clark County on Friday.”

The Wednesday forecast high is 78 with sunny skies and winds from 5 to 9 mph. The overnight low will be around 56.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 78 with winds from 6 to 8 mph.

The front on Friday drops the projected high to 74. Spotty showers are expected before 11 a.m. Winds will be northeast from 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday should be sunny with a high of 79 with Sunday’s high rises to 81.

