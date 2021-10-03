Pleasant Las Vegas weekend could be followed by chance of rain

Two more pleasant days could be followed by a chance of rain in Las Vegas, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A butterfly rests atop some flower petals on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Highs of 91 are expected Sunday and Monday with a sunny sky and lights winds.

The overnight lows will be around 70.

🗞️ The September Review is in! Warm conditions dominated the month, which finished as the 5th warmest in the #Vegas record. 🗞️ #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/CZAkTnet2H — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 2, 2021

“We might see some clouds build late Monday,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman, adding that the chance of rain Tuesday is around 40 percent, but about an 80 percent chance in Mohave County.

Moisture could develop late Monday, but chances are better on Tuesday.

McCarran International Airport, the official measuring station in the valley, has received 1.5 inches of rain this year, nearly exactly about half of the normal 2.98 inches by early October.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.