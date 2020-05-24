Pleasant Sunday, holiday before near-record heat hits Las Vegas

Sunny skies and lighter winds will join with near-normal temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley for the rest of the holiday weekend before excessive heat arrives my midweek.

Sunny skies and lighter winds will join with near-normal temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley for the rest of the holiday weekend before excessive heat arrives my midweek.

Early Sunday the National Weather Service upgraded its excessive heat watch to a warning status for the period from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Friday.

Pleasant weekend continues with temp slightly below normal today rising to near normal Monday. Some gusty north winds will remain in the Colorado River Valley today and Monday including Lake Mead. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/09p4tLkvml — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 24, 2020

Sunday should see a high of 88 with northwest winds from 7 to 11 mph. The overnight low will be around 65.

Monday’s high is forecast near 92 with some winds gusts reaching 20 mph.

Tuesday will climb to a high around 101 with lighter winds. Wednesday’s high is forecast at 106.

Record highs possible

“We could reach the record highs on Thursday and Friday,” said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

The forecast high for Thursday is near 109, which would tie the record for May 28 of 109 set in 2003. The Las Vegas record for May 29 is 108 set in 1984 and 108 is the forecast as of now for Friday.

High temperatures will range between 105 to 110 degrees for Las Vegas, Pahrump and Barstow, California with highs of 110 to 115 for Overton, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Bullhead City, Needles and Lake Havasu City. The Kingman area will be 105 to 110 while 115 to 120 is expected for Death Valley National Park.

Heat precautions

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning states. “Children, the elderly and people with chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. … Friends, relatives or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk.”

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, so call 911.

