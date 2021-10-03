65°F
Pleasant, sunny weekend forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
A large stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Near-normal temperatures, a sunny sky and light winds are expected in Las Vegas through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Saturday high will be around 88 with winds less than 10 mph.

The Sunday high should reach 91 with similar wind conditions.

Overnight lows will be close to 70.

There is a slight chance of showers Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
