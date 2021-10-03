Pleasant, sunny weekend forecast for Las Vegas

Near-normal temperatures, a sunny sky and light winds are expected in Las Vegas through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A large stand of Aspens turns color on the first day of fall near the Lee Canyon ski resort on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, on Mount Charleston. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Saturday high will be around 88 with winds less than 10 mph.

The Sunday high should reach 91 with similar wind conditions.

Overnight lows will be close to 70.

There is a slight chance of showers Tuesday afternoon and evening.

