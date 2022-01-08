Pleasant, sunny weekend forecast for Las Vegas

Sunny skies, light breezes and temperatures a bit above normal should make for good outdoor conditions this weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas weather will be pleasant on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, with sunny skies, a high around 63 and light winds, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mostly sunny skies, above-normal temperatures and light winds should make for a delightful Las Vegas weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A high near 63 is expected Saturday with a sunny sky and winds of 5-8 mph. The overnight low will be around 41 at Harry Reid International Airport and the upper 30s in higher elevations around the valley.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with a high of 60 forecast under sunny skies.

The forecast for the coming work week shows highs at 59 on Monday and into the lower 60s the rest of the week. There is a slight chance of rain during the middle of the week.

