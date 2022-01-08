45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Las Vegas Weather

Pleasant, sunny weekend forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Las Vegas weather will be pleasant on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, with sunny skies, a high around 6 ...
Las Vegas weather will be pleasant on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, with sunny skies, a high around 63 and light winds, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mostly sunny skies, above-normal temperatures and light winds should make for a delightful Las Vegas weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

A high near 63 is expected Saturday with a sunny sky and winds of 5-8 mph. The overnight low will be around 41 at Harry Reid International Airport and the upper 30s in higher elevations around the valley.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with a high of 60 forecast under sunny skies.

The forecast for the coming work week shows highs at 59 on Monday and into the lower 60s the rest of the week. There is a slight chance of rain during the middle of the week.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Summerlin land sells for $135M, hundreds of houses planned
Summerlin land sells for $135M, hundreds of houses planned
2
Murder case resolved for woman who pushed man from Las Vegas bus
Murder case resolved for woman who pushed man from Las Vegas bus
3
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
4
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
5
President Biden arrives in Las Vegas for Reid memorial service
President Biden arrives in Las Vegas for Reid memorial service
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST