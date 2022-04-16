Potent Saturday winds, blowing dust forecast for Las Vegas region

Wind gusts to 55 mph, strong crosswinds and blowing dust are expected Saturday in the Las Vegas region.

Winds gusting to 55 mph and blowing dust are likely in the Las Vegas region Saturday, April 16, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A dust storm strikes Interstate 15 near Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, 2022. (National Weather Service via Twitter)

A wind advisory runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday for much of the Las Vegas region, according to the National Weather Service.

Southwest winds may gust to 45-55 mph along the Interstate 15 corridor. Blowing dust and debris are to be expected along with strong crosswinds.

Localized gusts to 65 mph are possible in the Spring Mountains.

Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible. Boating conditions on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave will be dangerous.

Hate to be a broken record, but the strong winds will return tomorrow! Secure loose items and be prepared for gusty and dusty conditions Saturday! #vegasweather #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/8EgaV4Ehnt — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 15, 2022

A dust advisory was issued by the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability to advise residents of possible elevated levels of blowing dust because of the high winds.

People with respiratory issues should limit their outside exposure and take other precautions.

The high should be near 80 with a sunny sky. Winds will be 17 to 22 mph in the morning, increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds should lighten in the evening, but gusts to 31 mph are forecast.

The Easter Sunday morning low will be around 54 before rising to about 86. Winds are forecast to be below 10 mph.

