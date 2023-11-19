Potentially dangerous winds expected Sunday in Las Vegas area

Winds gusts in the mountains and deserts could reach 60 mph, says the National Weather Service.

A dust devil spins across the desert within the Nellis Dunes as hot weather moving into the valley on Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A cold trough will make for windy conditions across the Las Vegas Valley and even stronger elsewhere on Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

Northwest winds in the central valley could gust to 35 mph with velocities in the desert and mountain areas up to 60 mph. The high should be near 66.

A wind advisory runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Motorists, especially those using high profile vehicles and motorcycles, are urged to drive with extra caution. Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible, according to the weather service.

Winds will continue to gust overnight with winds of 30 mph possible in the valley.

Winds will lighten a bit on Monday, but gusts to 29 mph are in the forecast. High high should be near 64 with a sunny sky.

The Thanksgiving Day high is forecast to be around 67 with mostly sunny conditions.

