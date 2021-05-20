Power back on; Red Rock wind hits 64 mph

About 100 NV Energy customers in the Las Vegas area were without power Thursday evening after 3,600 were out during the afternoon.

Tourists battle high winds on the Strip on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Keamya Williams' cap and gown blows in the wind while she poses for her friend Semara Williams to take photos on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. Williams graduated from Silverado High School. About 3,600 NV Energy customers in the Las Vegas area are without power Thursday afternoon, likely caused by high winds hitting the city.

Wind knocked down construction signs on East Carson Avenue on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. About 3,600 NV Energy customers in the Las Vegas area are without power Thursday afternoon, likely caused by high winds hitting the city.

An AT&T satellite truck is parked outside of the Resort on Mount Charleston, on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

About 100 NV Energy customers in the Las Vegas area were without power Thursday evening after 3,600 were out during the afternoon.

As of 9:30 p.m. there were about just a few scattered outages across the valley.

There were 56 customers without power near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road as of 7 p.m. The outage was caused by a downed wire or pole and had included nearly 2,000 customers in the later afternoon, according to NV Energy.

Red Rock has top wind of 61 mph

Red Rock Canyon recorded a gust of 64 mph about 5:30 p.m. while McCarran International Airport reached 53 mph. A top wind speed of 51 was recorded at North Las Vegas Airport and Boulder City had a gust of 43.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the region until 11 p.m.

“We’ll get the strongest winds between now and sunset and they may continue strong for an hour or two after sunset,” said weather service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk.

High winds forced the cancellation of the annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony that had been scheduled for 6 p.m. at Police Memorial Park.

Mount Charleston safety outage pending

A power outage at Mount Charleston that the power supplier planned to start at 1 p.m. Thursday was on hold as of 9:15 p.m. because gusts of 45 mph had not been reached, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht.

Gusts on Mount Charleston were in the 30s all Thursday afternoon with a top speed of 39 mph.

NV Energy said it planned the Public Safety Outage Management as a safety precaution because high winds, dry conditions and power lines could spark a fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

