Powerful storm to punch Northern Nevada; strong winds for Las Vegas

The storm will include winds up to 75 mph and lots of snow in the Sierra Nevada and Reno areas. Las Vegas will see winds up to 40 mph with possible rain showers.

Some light snow is possible at Lee Canyon this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Blizzard conditions are expected to the north with several feet of snow possible in the Reno region beginning Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, through the weekend. The Sherwood life area at Lee Canyon about 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Lee Canyon)

Gov. Joe Lombardo has sounded the alarm about a powerful winter storm forecast to hit much of Nevada north of the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

The National Weather Service forecast backs him up with plenty of details.

The storm will manifest itself with winds up to 75 mph and snowfall of several feet in the Sierra Nevada and Reno areas. Las Vegas will see winds up to 40 mph, especially Saturday, with possible rain showers.

Strong winds will make a return this weekend with a High Wind Watch issued for much of the region for Saturday. Wind gusts to 60 mph or more are possible in the shaded areas. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/nTb0boSg1x — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 28, 2024

“I strongly urge Nevadans to prepare for the significant winter storm approaching Northern Nevada,” Lombardo stated Wednesday in a news release. “This storm is expected to bring dangerous temperatures and conditions to our state, and it’s critical that Nevada families are prepared. As we coordinate preparedness efforts, my office is in communication with law enforcement, the Nevada Department of Transportation, NV Energy, and Nevada Division of Emergency Management/Homeland Security to maximize preventative measures and recovery efforts.”

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Eastern Sierra Slopes, and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the White Mountains of Inyo County from Friday morning through early Sunday morning. Hazardous travel conditions are expected!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/7AAqmRMntJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 28, 2024

Northern Nevada

The storm system is expected to move through northwestern Nevada beginning Thursday morning through Sunday. There is potential for a long duration of high intensity snow and strong winds, along with periods of whiteout conditions and near-zero visibility. Sub-zero temperatures, strong winds and high levels of snowfall are expected to create potentially life-threatening conditions in the Sierras all weekend. Snow levels are likely to drop below valley floors starting Friday afternoon. Such conditions will present extremely hazardous conditions for motorists, and travel will be dangerous or impossible over mountain passes.

The greater Reno-Carson City-Minden area will see heavy snow with 6-14 inches in the valley floors and 1 to 2 feet for Virginia City, the Virginia Highlands and foothills above 5,000 feet.

Las Vegas area

Although the forecast calls for a sunny sky, Las Vegas residents will feel increasing winds Thursday with early southwest winds of 6-11 mph increasing to 13-18 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 28 mph. The high should be near 73.

Winds overnight could gust to 30 mph. Friday may bring patchy blowing dust in the afternoon with south-southwest winds of 18-21 mph and gusts to 39 mph.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers after 10 a.m. Saturday. The high should be near 64 with very windy conditions. Showers on Saturday evening into the night are a 20 percent risk, says the weather service.

Across the region

A high wind watch runs from Saturday morning through Saturday evening for the entire region. Southwest winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are forecast.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Spring Mountains

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 46. Southwest winds of 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph are expected.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 28. Southwest winds around 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph are forecast.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 43. Wind conditions will be about the same as during the day.

Friday night calls for a partly cloudy sky and a 30 percent chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. Conditions will be very windy, with southwest winds of 33 to 41 mph and gusts to 55 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch are possible.

Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible on Saturday. A mostly cloudy sky will bring a high near 38. Strong and damaging winds are possible. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, is forecast Saturday night, mainly before 4 a.m. The low will be near 21. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.