Powerful winter windstorm blowing into Las Vegas Valley

A high wind warning kicks in at 1 p.m. Tuesday and doesn’t expire until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Expect southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Pedestrians struggle against the wind on the Strip on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Luxor is seen after high winds kicked up dust in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Main Street hotel-casino parking sign was damaged due to high winds in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Skies begin to clear at sunset after high winds kicked up dust in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Power lines were knocked down by high winds on Koval Lane by Harmon Avenue in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A semitruck lays across Saint Rose Parkway, near Interstate 15, blocking multiple lanes on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Remember the windstorm that battered Las Vegas in March 2017? Tuesday’s storm could be another one for the history books.

The 2017 event grounded airline flights, flipped semi-trucks, toppled light poles onto cars and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses throughout the valley. Some parts of the valley experienced wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph.

In a Monday tweet, the National Weather Service said Tuesday’s storm “won’t be exactly the same,” but it’s going to get pretty gusty.

Downed trees and power lines and blowing dust are possible. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

🌬️ In case you missed it, it is going to be very windy in the Las Vegas Valley Tue -Wed. But just how windy could it get? The following loop shows the probabilities for wind gusts greater than 50, 55, 60, 65, & 70 mph for different areas of the Vegas Valley. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/mlnHGz8tUo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 20, 2023

The highest velocity winds are expected on higher terrain, including the Spring Mountains and the Mojave Desert north of Interstate 15.

In Las Vegas, the Tuesday high should be near 71. Blowing dust is possible, most likely after 3 p.m. There is a slight chance of rain showers after 10 p.m., mixing with snow after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds overnight into Wednesday could reach 55 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, the weather service said.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will be below normal after the storm moves east.