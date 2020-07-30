Precautions urged as prolonged, excessive heat grips Las Vegas region

Las Vegas region residents are advised to follow all heat precautions as excessive and prolonged heat will reached dangerous levels through the weekend.

The Las Vegas Valley is included in an excessive heat warning that begins Thursday, July 30, 2020, and continues through Saturday Aug. 1, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The high in Las Vegas is expected to reach 112 today after a 111 was recorded Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“The compounding factor of several days of heat will start to come into play,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “It won’t really be called a cool down, but maybe early next week highs will be a few degrees lower and the overnight lows might dip into the low 80s or upper 70s for some relief.”

We know… it's summertime in the desert…

But this weekend will be DANGEROUSLY hot. ⚠️Excessive Heat Warnings out for much of

S. Nevada, NW Arizona & SE California with little relief in the mountains. Hydrate frequently & limit time outdoors.#VegasWeather #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/5yN8p1RwFt — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 29, 2020

Friday is projected as the hottest of the spell when the high in Las Vegas is expected to hit 113. Breezes reaching up to 25 mph won’t provide any help .

The Saturday high will be about 112 with breezy conditions.

No monsoonal moisture is expected over the next week to 10 days, Boucher said.

Various heat warnings and watches cover the entire region beginning Thursday late morning and running through Saturday evening.

High temperatures are expected to reach 110 to 115 in the Las Vegas Valley, 115 to 120 in the Colorado River Valley and 125 at Death Valley.

Residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day and avoid strenuous activities. Checking frequently on relatives, neighbors, friends and pets is advised.

