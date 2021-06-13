Precautions vital for potentially deadly Las Vegas heat all week

A massive high pressure system will bring near-record high temperatures to most of the Southwest this week.

Heavynn Bradford, 2, left, plays with Zane Peters, 4, at Paseo Vista Park, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson. An excessive heat warning begins at 10 a.m. Monday, June, 14, 2021, and runs through Friday, June 18, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

What you need to know about the weather for the coming week can be summed up in a short sentence.

“A lot of the Southwest is going to bake this week,” says Andy Gorelow, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Las Vegas. “People need to be prepared.”

Upper level ridging will allow for sweltering summer heat to set in across the west this upcoming week. Daily high temperature records could be rewritten from California to the Front Range of the Rockies! 🌡️🥵 pic.twitter.com/iucWRxFikI — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 13, 2021

A 102 high on Saturday at McCarran International Airport will be followed by a high close to 109 on Sunday and 111 on Monday.

That’s before projected highs of 113 to 116 are forecast for Tuesday through Saturday as an excessive heat warning runs from Monday morning through Friday evening.

“It’s just a really large high pressure system,” Gorelow said.

The high in St. George will reach up to 112. Phoenix will see highs of 116 to 118. Salt Lake City is expected to reach 107 on Tuesday while Death Valley has projected highs of 124 to 127 each day of the week.

A small bit of help may be in the presence of some clouds during the week.

Overnight lows in Las Vegas will be in the mid-80s early in the week, but rising to around 90 by the end of the week.

⚠️Dangerous Heatwave!⚠️ Extreme heat arrives soon & will last several days. Many places are under an Excessive Heat Warning as life-threatening temperatures are likely. Take precautions to stay safe: This is NOT your typical desert heat!#nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/FFN69pNOXB — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 12, 2021

Be prepared

The weather service advised people to drink plenty of water, limit time outside to the cooler parts of the day and wear light, breathable clothing.

“Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location,” the warning stated, advising a call to 911 for assistance for possible heat stroke victims.

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross shared the following reminders:

— Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

— Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat, and take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.

— Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, spend much of their time alone or are more likely to be affected by the heat.

— Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Cooling stations to open Monday

Clark County officials said they will open cooling stations starting Monday at community and recreation centers in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson and at Catholic Charities downtown.

Two centers also will open in Laughlin, where temperatures could reach 120 degrees along the Colorado River.

— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road (south of E. Cheyenne Avenue) Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-8402 Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F.

— Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey Avenue (west of N. Martin Luther King Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-1220, Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. M-F.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road (east of Pacific Avenue), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4040 Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., M-F.

— Catholic Charities, 1511 North Las Vegas Blvd (near Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 385-2662, Hours: Noon-3 p.m. daily.

— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, (north of American Beauty Ave), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-0566, Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m., M-F.

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, (north of E. Flamingo Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 455-7169, Hours: 7:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., M-F.

— Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Avenue, (south of Tropicana Blvd & west of Boulder Hwy), Las Vegas Phone: (702) 455-7576, Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., M-F.

— SHARE Village (daily hydration only), 50 N. 21st Street (east of E Charleston Blvd), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 222-1680, Hours: 6-7 a.m. breakfast pantry, 8-10 a.m. grocery pantry.

— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+), 27 E. Texas Avenue (near E. Army Street), Henderson, Phone: (702) 267-4150, Hours: Noon-3 p.m., M-F.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), Las Vegas, Phone: (702) 229-6117, Hours: 24 hours all days.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday, and open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday. Call 702-267-4040

Cooling stations outside the valley

— In Laughlin: American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on days with temperatures more than 112 degrees. An outside cooling area will be open for pets on a leash or in a carrier, but no pets will be allowed inside the building. Call 702-299-1510.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 89029, Phone: (702) 298-9220, Hours: 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Mon-Fri.

