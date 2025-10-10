Priscilla’s remnants continue to threaten Las Vegas with rain Friday

After patches of storms moved through Southern Nevada on Thursday, there’s a 50 percent chance of storms Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

New week in October, same old weather in Las Vegas

A hurricane off Mexico may help bring some showers to Las Vegas

Parts of Las Vegas Valley see some rain, thanks to Priscilla — PHOTOS

Clouds cover the sky above the Strip, seen from Henderson on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The remains of Tropical Storm Priscilla still threaten to wash Las Vegas on Friday.

After patches of storms moved through Southern Nevada on Thursday, there’s a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The possibility of storms carries into the evening. The daily high will be in the mid 80s, and the overnight low will drop to 70 degrees.

Dry October

October has a reputation for being a very dry month in Las Vegas. However at Harry Reid International Airport 0.02 inches of rain was recorded Thursday. The last time the NWS recorded rain in October was 2023, at 0.13 inches on Oct. 1. The airport gets 0.32 inches during an average October.

So far in 2025, the airport has recorded 2.33 inches of rain, 0.83 inches below normal. An average calendar year is 4.19 inches.

In August 2023, the remnants from Hurricane Hilary wreaked havoc on parts of the valley and surrounding mountains. It forced the closure of Earl B. Lundy Elementary School on Mount Charleston, which recently reopened.

Weekend forecast

Saturday: High near 86, slight chance thunderstorms

Sunday: Sunny, high near 77

2025 rain events

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 18: A few monsoon storms soaked parts of the valley.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 17: Strong winds and a few showers swept through the valley on St. Patrick’s Day.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.