Quick bursts of rain hit Henderson as extreme heat continues

A quick burst of rain hits Henderson as extreme heat continues
Heavy pour down in Henderson lasting 10 minutes on August 3, 2024. (Arlette Yousif / Las Vegas ...
Heavy pour down in Henderson lasting 10 minutes on August 3, 2024. (Arlette Yousif / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
High temperatures of 110 to 117 are forecast for the Las Vegas region starting Sunday, Aug. 4, ...
High temperatures of 110 to 117 are forecast for the Las Vegas region starting Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. Josiah Ornelas, 6, cools down in front of misters outside Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino, Sunday, July 7, 2024. The day's high reached 120 for the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Tourists take photographs in front of the Furnace Creek Visitor Center thermometer on July 8, 2 ...
Death Valley’s newest honor: Earth’s hottest month on record
An early-morning a kayaker paddles through Colorado River that flows along Needles, separating ...
Small California town dethrones Phoenix as hottest city in the US
Heat relief in August? Not in Las Vegas Valley
Record heat: July 2024 was the hottest month in Las Vegas history
By Marvin Clemons Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Updated August 3, 2024 - 7:20 pm

Fast and heavy showers came down in southeast Henderson on Saturday, along with loud bangs of thunder. Rain and thunder intermittently filled the sky around 3:40 p.m. and again around 5 p.m. Quite a way to kick off the first weekend of August. Along with monsoon rainstorms, August is continuing the well-known Southern Nevada summer.

An excessive heat watch runs from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening.

Highs are expected to reach 112 to 117 along the Colorado River Valley, 105 to 112 across central and southern Mohave County, 108 to 114 across the Mojave Desert including Las Vegas, and as high as 122 in the lower reaches of Death Valley.

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. Take all precautions seriously.

In Clark County, cooling stations will be activated during daytime hours Sunday through Tuesday.

Though Saturday was wet, it was still sunny and hot with a high near 109.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a Sunday low near 88.

Sunday will see a high near 112 in Las Vegas. Monday will be about the same with a Tuesday forecast high of 113.

Mount Charleston, by comparison, will see highs close to 70.

Precipitation returns to the forecast on Wednesday with a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms, says the weather service.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Arlette Yousif contributed to this story. Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

