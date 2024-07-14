103°F
Quick downpours drench Summerlin area, flash flood warning near Jean

Rain pours in west Las Vegas Valley
Rain pours in Summerlin
A sudden downpour hits the parking lot at Albertson's at West Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Anastasia Hendrix/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Storm clouds over Interstate 15 near Sloan, Nev., about noon, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (FastCam)
Storm clouds over Interstate 15 near Sloan, Nev., about noon, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (FastCam)
Storm clouds over Interstate 15 near Sloan, Nev., about noon, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (FastCam)
Storm clouds over Interstate 15 near Sloan, Nev., about noon, Sunday, July 14, 2024. (FastCam)
On the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a top of 120, tourists walk the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The sun shining through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. It was the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a high of 120. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, shows a frozen water bottle she uses to keep cool on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. It was the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a high of 120. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Several Las Vegas heat records created in 11-day heat wave
Rain ends 11 days of Las Vegas heat records; storm threat looms
Haboob blows through Las Vegas on its way to California — PHOTOS
Shattered heat records forecast dicey future for Sin City
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2024 - 7:49 am
 
Updated July 14, 2024 - 1:53 pm

Quick downpours in the far west part of the Las Vegas Valley were confined to the Summerlin-Cheyenne area shortly after noon.

Up to two-tenths of an inch fell on pavement in just a few minutes.

The storms moved off to the northeast shortly after 1:15 p.m., leaving most of the valley dry but potentially a target for monsoon rain that could develop as the afternoon warmed.

Rain fell south of Calico Basin with a quarter-inch recorded during the noon hour.

No other areas of the valley were getting precipitation as of 1 p.m.

The closest storm activity was near Dolan Springs and the Temple Bar area of Lake Mead National Recreation where severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the afternoon.

Shortly before noon, heavy rain over the Jean Dry Lake Bed east of Interstate 15 near Jean prompted a National Weather Service flash flood warning for the area.

“Some sensors picked up a rain rate of an inch and a quarter per hour,” meteorologist Morgan Stessman said. “In about 25 minutes it rained a half-inch, mainly in the rural area.”

She said the warning lasts until 2 p.m and slight movement toward the northwest was starting as of 12:10 p.m.

The closest rain gauges are at the base of the mountains west of the area, both were showing around four-tenths on an inch in the past hour.

Some monsoonal clouds were popping up in the southwest around Blue Diamond around noon.

“We’re watching it to see what develops,” Stessman said.

Overnight rainfall across valley

Overnight rain fell on much of the Las Vegas Valley that was missed during Saturday afternoon storms, primarily the Henderson area.

Nearly all Regional Flood Control District rain gauges showed from .04 to .20 of an inch of precipitation in the 12 hours ending at 5 a.m. Sunday. Red Rock led the way with .55 of an inch.

The humidity at Harry Reid International Airport reached a high of 52 percent overnight. It dropped to 38 percent by 7:30 a.m.

The Sunday forecast from the weather service called for a high near 108 with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 and 5 p.m.

Sunday night will see a 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. The Monday low is expected to be around 87.

Monday’s high is projected to be near 109, with a 10 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m.

Highs will be around 110 for much of the coming week, says the weather service.

Temperatures are 5-7 degrees above the normal for mid-July, but below the record heat spell that produced a high of 120 a week ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Henderson, Summerlin see some showers as monsoon season nears
Rain ends 11 days of Las Vegas heat records; storm threat looms
Several Las Vegas heat records created in 11-day heat wave
More records fall in Las Vegas but extreme heat nears an end
More Las Vegas heat records likely ahead of possible weekend relief
Las Vegas heat forecast likely to bake June into weather history