Rain a 20% chance Friday in valley; Lake Mead rise slows

Precipitation is a 20 percent possibility Friday in the Las Vegas Valley as a monsoon season perhaps winds down.

Rain is a 20 percent possibility in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The New median art is seen on North Durango Drive as clouds linger over the Las Vegas Valley, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Monsoon conditions are forecast to persist for another day in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and/or thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Friday. The sky will be sunny and a high of 101 is expected. Winds will be calm.

Rain chances will continue into Friday evening with a 20 percent possibility.

The Saturday morning low should be near 81 before rising to a high of 102. Rain is not in the forecast.

The Sunday high will be near 99 with clear skies.

August is forecast to conclude with some above-average high temperatures as high as 106 late next week.

Lake Mead rise slows

The rise in Lake Mead’s elevation appears to be slowing. The surface of the lake was at 1,043.50 feet above sea level at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The lake has gone up 2.54 feet during the past month from its summer low of 1,040.71 feet on July 27. But it has all but stopped rising over the past three days.

