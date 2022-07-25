Rain cells closer to Las Vegas Valley, chances to rise toward evening

Rain cells are popping up around the Las Vegas Valley as of noon Monday, according to National Weather Service radar.

There is a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 25, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A monsoonal system is expected to stay in the area for several days. Shoppers take cover beneath an umbrella in a Walmart parking lot as rain moves through the valley on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

“Those cells (along Interstate 15 north of Primm) are headed north-northwest and are likely to miss the valley,” meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said. “Certainly there is the potential for rain. Another cell is near Black Mountain (in Henderson) and we’ll keep an eye on it.”

Cyyzyk said rain is more likely this afternoon and evening as heat rises in the atmosphere.

Moderate rain cells were over the Spring Mountains shortly after noon Monday. Rain was also falling in Pahrump south along the state line to I-15.

A storm system that brought showers, flooding and a dust storm near Peach Tree and Kingman, Arizona, area Sunday evening. Rain was also falling on the Lake Mead National Recreation area, primarily on the Arizona side.

“Mount Charleston has about a 60 percent chance with 20 to 30 percent across the rest of the valley,” meteorologist John Adair said on Sunday.

The system is expected to stay in the area for a few days, bringing a chance of monsoonal moisture each day, Adair said.

While temperatures will be a bit below average, the moisture will increase the relative humidity for the coming days.

The high Monday should be around 103 at the airport. East-southeast winds will be between 9 and 13 mph.

The Tuesday low should be near 87 before rising to about 102. The sky should be mostly sunny with wind and potential rain conditions the same as Monday.

