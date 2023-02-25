Rain, chill spread across valley; moisture should end about 10 p.m.

Rain was falling on most of the valley as of 5 p.m. The temperature dropped 20 degrees in 4 hours. Lee Canyon reported 13 inches of snow Saturday.

Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the Lee Canyon slopes about 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. About 8 inches of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours, making the total snowfall this season 155 inches. (Lee Canyon)

A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States. (AP Photo/John Locher)

In this image provided by Mammoth Mountain, snow falls at Mammoth Mountain, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Christian Pondella/Mammoth Mountain via AP)

Light but steady rain and chilling temperatures moved into the Las Vegas Valley Saturday afternoon.

The rain is expected to stop gradually around 10 p.m., says the National Weather Service.

Nearly every rain gauge in the valley showed some precipitation as of 6 p.m. with Goodsprings and Duck Creek near Eastern Avenue in the central valley having received the most at .28 of an inch.

The day’s high was 61 from 1 to about 3 p.m. before chilly air moved in with the rain. Harry Reid International Airport had a reading of 41 just before 7 p.m.

Some 6,000 runners in the 5K race of the weekend Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon were in the middle of the chill. The 5K started at 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

Conditions should be clear and cool for about 16,00 runners expected in the Sunday half marathon and 5,000 registered for a 10K race. Both begin on The Strip at 4:30 p.m.

“We don’t expect any snow in the valley, but definitely 1 to 2 feet in the mountains,” meteorologist Brian Planz said. “The rain chances should be gone from the valley by daybreak Sunday.”

The Sunday morning low will be near 35 before rising to around 54 with south-southwest winds about 9-13 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Partly cloudy morning skies will become mostly sunny by late afternoon.

13 inches added today! Avalanche mitigation will be happening tomorrow morning. Expect opening delays as we get the chairlifts & base area ready ASAP. Parking anticipated to open at 830am. 🚨 NHP will be monitoring US-156. Don't stop on the road or impede traffic along the 156. pic.twitter.com/aiOVlxBFEj — Lee Canyon (@LeeCanyonLV) February 26, 2023

Heavy snow in Spring Mountains

Lee Canyon was getting heavy snow Saturday. It snowed 21 inches in the past 48 hours as of 7 p.m. Saturday and 17 inches in the past 24 hours. Rabbit Peak has received 168 inches so far this season.

The resort’s website predicted another 9 inches overnight.

Lee Canyon tweeted that it will be doing avalanche mitigation before opening Sunday. It’s possible the opening may be delayed.

During significant storms, there is always the potential for an avalanche. Always check the weather and #avalanche conditions before heading into the backcountry. Know Before You Go by visiting https://t.co/sQ0Qn9YIzW to learn how to stay safe in the #SpringMountainsNRA

📸 @NWS pic.twitter.com/I5EMhEfL9d — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) February 24, 2023

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, Kyle Canyon Picnic Area, Foxtail and Old Mill play areas were closed Saturday due to the amount of snow predicted.

Monday will be breezy with a high near 58. South-southwest winds of 9-14 mph will increase to 18-23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Another storm system could bring precipitation to the area on Wednesday.

I-15 in the Cajon Pass is no joke right now. Best to stay off the roadway if able. We have plows working in tandem to clear the roadway. Give us room to work. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/v18B2oLDaM — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 25, 2023

The weather service issued a winter storm warning and travel alert for several major roads in Southern Nevada.

Caltrans was advising motorists to avoid Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 as crews were busy clearing the road of snow and ice late Saturday morning. I-15 is the major road between the Los Angeles area and Las Vegas.

Avalanche Warning in effect for the Eastern Sierra Slopes from Virginia Lakes to Bishop Creek!

⏰ Through 4 AM PST Sunday

❄️ Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. #cawx Visit https://t.co/BLtIsm9MEd for more information.#SierraAvalanche pic.twitter.com/HYUBTjE9ZI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 25, 2023

Winter storm watches and warnings

— Sheep Range, Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon: Heavy snow through 4 a.m. Sunday with 1 to 2 feet expected. and higher totals above 7,000 feet. Winds up to 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on roads to Kyle and Lee Canyons. As well as, Route 160 at Mountain Springs Summit.

— Lincoln County: Snow from 6 to 12 inches with 1-2 feet in the mountains and passes above 5,500 feet. Winds gusting to 40 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on Routes 93 and 375.

— Eastern Sierras & White Mountains of Inyo County: Accumulations of 2-4 feet expected through early Sunday with winds up to 60 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible into the Sierra and across Westgard Pass.

— Northwest Plateau & Northwest Deserts of Arizona: Winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Sunday above 4,000 feet. Four to 10 inches with winds to 45 mph.

— Owens Valley (including Bishop): Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches through early Sunday. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on

Route 395. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

— Esmeralda and Central Nye counties: Total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Locally up to 3 feet in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

— Death Valley National Park: Winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Sunday above 4,000 feet. Total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

— Eastern Mojave Desert: Heavy snow expected above 4,000 feet. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches until 4 a.m. Sunday.

— Northeastern Nye County: Heavy snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valleys with 1 to 3 feet across mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

— Northwestern Nye County (including Round Mountain and Tonopah): Blizzard warning from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday. Additional accumulations of up to 8 inches in valleys. One to 3 feet of snow is expected in mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

