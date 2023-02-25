44°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Rain, chill spreading across valley; 13 inches at Lee Canyon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 25, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated February 25, 2023 - 7:34 pm
Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the Lee Canyon slopes about 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Abou ...
Skiers and snowboarders enjoy the Lee Canyon slopes about 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. About 8 inches of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours, making the total snowfall this season 155 inches. (Lee Canyon)
A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. Calif ...
A person sits in a snow-covered bus stop Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. California and other parts of the West are facing heavy snow and rain from the latest winter storm to pound the United States. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this image provided by Mammoth Mountain, snow falls at Mammoth Mountain, Friday, Feb. 24, 20 ...
In this image provided by Mammoth Mountain, snow falls at Mammoth Mountain, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (Christian Pondella/Mammoth Mountain via AP)
Conditions of California Route 178 in eastern Kern County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The road ...
Conditions of California Route 178 in eastern Kern County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The road was closed from Kelso Valley Road to the junction with California Route 14 due to several jackknifed big rigs. (Caltrans District 9)
Conditions of California Route 178 in eastern Kern County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The road ...
Conditions of California Route 178 in eastern Kern County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The road was closed from Kelso Valley Road to the junction with California Route 14 due to several jackknifed big rigs. (Caltrans District 9)
Conditions of California Route 178 in eastern Kern County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The road ...
Conditions of California Route 178 in eastern Kern County on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The road was closed from Kelso Valley Road to the junction with California Route 14 due to several jackknifed big rigs. (Caltrans District 9)

Light but steady rain and chilling temperatures moved into the Las Vegas Valley Saturday afternoon.

Nearly every rain gauge in the valley showed some precipitation as of 6 p.m. with Goodsprings and Duck Creek near Eastern Avenue in the central valley having received the most at .28 of an inch.

The day’s high was 61 from 1 to about 3 p.m. before chilly air moved in with the rain. Harry Reid International Airport had a reading of 41 just before 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service said Friday that Saturday afternoon and evening might be the best time to find shelter from winter elements impacting the Las Vegas Valley.

Some 6,000 runners in the 5K race of the weekend Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon were in the middle of the chill. The 5K started at 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

Conditions should be clear and cool for about 16,00 runners expected in the Sunday half marathon and 5,000 registered for a 10K race. Both begin on The Strip at 4:30 p.m.

“We don’t expect any snow in the valley, but definitely 1 to 2 feet in the mountains,” meteorologist Brian Planz said. “The rain chances should be gone from the valley by daybreak Sunday.”

The Sunday morning low will be near 35 before rising to around 55 with south-southwest winds about 10-12 mph. Clouds will remain into Sunday evening.

Heavy snow in Spring Mountains

Lee Canyon was getting heavy snow Saturday. It snowed 21 inches in the past 48 hours as of 7 p.m. Saturday and 17 inches in the past 24 hours. Rabbit Peak has received 168 inches so far this season.

The resort’s website predicted another 9 inches overnight.

Lee Canyon tweeted that it will be doing avalanche mitigation before opening Sunday. It’s possible the opening may be delayed.

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, Kyle Canyon Picnic Area, Foxtail and Old Mill play areas were closed Saturday due to the amount of snow predicted.

Monday will be breezy with a high near 58 and the Tuesday low will be near 39.

Another storm system could bring precipitation to the area on Wednesday.

The weather service issued a winter storm warning and travel alert for several major roads in Southern Nevada.

Caltrans was advising motorists to avoid Cajon Pass on Interstate 15 as crews were busy clearing the road of snow and ice late Saturday morning. I-15 is the major road between the Los Angeles area and Las Vegas.

Winter storm watches and warnings

Sheep Range, Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon: Heavy snow through 4 a.m. Sunday with 1 to 2 feet expected. and higher totals above 7,000 feet. Winds up to 45 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on roads to Kyle and Lee Canyons. As well as, Route 160 at Mountain Springs Summit.

Lincoln County: Snow from 6 to 12 inches with 1-2 feet in the mountains and passes above 5,500 feet. Winds gusting to 40 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on Routes 93 and 375.

Eastern Sierras & White Mountains of Inyo County: Accumulations of 2-4 feet expected through early Sunday with winds up to 60 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible into the Sierra and across Westgard Pass.

Northwest Plateau & Northwest Deserts of Arizona: Winter storm warning until 10 a.m. Sunday above 4,000 feet. Four to 10 inches with winds to 45 mph.

Owens Valley (including Bishop): Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches through early Sunday. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible on

Route 395. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

— Esmeralda and Central Nye counties: Total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Locally up to 3 feet in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

— Death Valley National Park: Winter storm warning until 4 a.m. Sunday above 4,000 feet. Total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

— Eastern Mojave Desert: Heavy snow expected above 4,000 feet. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches until 4 a.m. Sunday.

— Northeastern Nye County: Heavy snow. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in valleys with 1 to 3 feet across mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

— Northwestern Nye County (including Round Mountain and Tonopah): Blizzard warning from 4 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday. Additional accumulations of up to 8 inches in valleys. One to 3 feet of snow is expected in mountains. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Super Bowl champion Chiefs take the party to the Strip
Super Bowl champion Chiefs take the party to the Strip
2
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
Casino landlord’s revenue jumps more than $1B after big Las Vegas buyouts
3
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
4
Knights have uncertain local TV future, according to reports
Knights have uncertain local TV future, according to reports
5
Rain, chill spreading across valley; 13 inches at Lee Canyon
Rain, chill spreading across valley; 13 inches at Lee Canyon
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Las Vegas braces for Saturday storm; closures planned on Mount Charleston
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
Winter weather travel advisory issued for several state routes
Winter weather travel advisory issued for several state routes
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Enjoy great Monday weather, prepare for Tuesday windstorm
Enjoy great Monday weather, prepare for Tuesday windstorm
Sunday a good day to make sure anything outside is secured
Sunday a good day to make sure anything outside is secured