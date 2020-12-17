Rain could make rare appearance Thursday in Las Vegas

A cold front will head through the Las Vegas Valley Thursday, bringing a rain possibility from early afternoon into the evening.

Isolated showers are a 20 to 30% chance on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Lightning strikes The Strat on Monday, April 20, 2020, the last time there was measurable rainfall in Las Vegas. (Donna Gannon)

Possible rain. Enough said.

OK, only 20 to 30%, but it’s the best chance for rain in eight months.

“The best window for isolated showers is probably from 3 to 7 p.m.,” said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair. “It will come in from the northwest, but chances are 20 to 30 percent across the valley. There’s a chance McCarran (International Airport) could see measurable rain.”

The official weather station has not measures rain since April 20, a record stretch of 241 days.

Previous forecasts had only possible snow forecast at Mount Charleston.

Instead of coming into central Nevada and then turning toward Utah, the front is now “expected to go deeper, right into Las Vegas,” said Adair.

☀️ Pleasant weather expected today. Next up: ☁️ + 🌬️ on Thursday with upcoming weather system. 🌧️❄️Scattered showers are expected across the southern Great Basin tomorrow, remaining mostly dry from Las Vegas south.#NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/DbdevqOih4 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) December 16, 2020

The Thursday high is expected to be around 60 with wind gusts into the 20 mph range.

After an overnight lows in the mid-30s, the Friday high will be about 58 with winds gusting close to 20 mph.

“We’ll see a brief cool down after the front and then warm back up a bit for the weekend and into next week,” Adair said.

Saturday should max out abut 60 with a 62 for Sunday.

