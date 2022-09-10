Rain crosses central, east Las Vegas with more possible

Light showers moved across the Las Vegas Valley early Saturday while heavier rain in northern Clark County had prompted a flash flood warning near Gold Butte.

Rain is a 50 percent possibility in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds fill the sky in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain are a 50 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The sky will be mostly cloudy and the high will be near 90. Winds are forecast to stay below 10 mph.

As of 9:30 a.m., rain gauges in the central and east valley showed from .04 up to .16 of an inch of rain with .12 recorded in two gauges near Boulder Station.

A flash flood warning for northern Clark County, Mesquite and Bunkerville as well as western Mohave County in Arizona runs until 11:45 a.m., says the weather service.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in rural areas near Gold Butte. Winds of 40 mph or stronger are expected.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️ 📍North Central Clark and Eastern Mohave Counties

⌚Until 11:00 AM 🌧️Radar indicates that 1-2 inches of rain have fallen over this area, with additional rain expected. If you encounter a flooded roadway; turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/XuYrTHP7xZ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 10, 2022

Tropical Storm Kay Update ⛈️📡 Confidence with this forecast is LOW. So far today, high cirrus clouds have prevented much in the way of storm activity.

⚠️ Flash Flood Watches continue for Inyo, San Bernardino, Clark, S. Nye & Mohave counties today & Saturday.#NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/m5PE8qEmqo — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 9, 2022

A flood advisory covers all of Clark County, and the lower portions of Nye and Lincoln counties and runs until midnight Saturday. It advises that multiple rounds of rain could create flooding.

“The flow around Tropical Storm Kay will push deep moisture into southeast California through Saturday, fueling thunderstorms with heavy rain,” states the flood advisory.

The chance of storms will diminish to 20 percent on Saturday evening, but heavy rain remains a possibility.

Anomalous moisture sourced from dissipated Tropical Cyclone Kay will linger over the region into early next week. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy rain which could lead to areas of flash flooding. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/6HQMdDDjAp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 10, 2022

Sunday also has a 20 percent chance of precipitation with a high near 95. Possible rain continues into Sunday evening.

Monday brings a 40 percent of showers and storms. Partly sunny skies will yield a high near 93.

