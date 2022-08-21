Rain falling on Sheep Range, most storm activity heads east

Two land spout tornadoes were caught on video near Littlefield, Arizona, on Sunday afternoon. At least one touched down.

A clear sky and a high temperature near 100 is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. The sun shines through smoke and haze over the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern Clark County and western Mohave County until 7 p.m.

A wind gust of 60 mph was recorded at U.S. 93 and Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas, says the National Weather Service.

Boulder City, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Mesquite were in the warning area.

As of 6:55 p.m., two small storm cells were dropping rain on the Sheep Range while most of the heavier storm activity was over the Lake Mead area.

The same site just measured a wind gust of 70 mph! These winds are heading towards the northeast valley. #NVwx #vegasweather https://t.co/1zsZeqficL — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 22, 2022

Earlier, two land spout tornadoes were caught on video near Littlefield, Arizona, on Sunday afternoon. At least one touched down about 4:47 p.m. No damage was reported.

The weather service issued a tornado warning for northern Mohave County until 5:15 p.m.

Footage of the landspout tornado(s) in northern Mohave County! #AZwx https://t.co/QINTLE8qyr — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 21, 2022

The weather service outlined an area that may see heavy winds on Sunday evening, including Las Vegas east to Lake Mead and into Arizona.

As of 5:25 p.m., radar shows the major storms appear to be moving east toward Arizona and away from the Las Vegas Valley.

Here's where we are watching for the potential of severe wind gusts this evening and tonight. Stay weather aware! #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/tHfYtCL9Sl — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 21, 2022

“Severe thunderstorms continue to move south,” the weather service warned. “Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible. Expect impacts on I-15 near Mesquite.”

Mesquite, Elgin, Carp and Bunkerville are likely to be affected if the storms continue to move south.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of southeast Lincoln and northeast Clark Counties until 5PM. Severe thunderstorms continue to move south. Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are possible. Expect impacts on I-15 near Mesquite. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/xy9wfvIa4R — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 21, 2022

Storms over Lincoln County and near St. George, Utah, could pose threats to Las Vegas on Sunday evening, says forecasters.

3:35PM Update: Confidence is increasing for the possibility of severe thunderstorms across parts of Clark, Mohave, and Lincoln Counties. Keep an eye to sky this evening and stay weather aware! #NVwx #AZwx #vegasweather https://t.co/gruxBcwwQe — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 21, 2022

As of 3:50 p.m., radar showed a small cell was approaching the Sheep Range from the north while four larger cells west of St. George over Lincoln County were headed south toward Las Vegas.

We're watching storms in southwest Utah and Lincoln County move south this afternoon. If these hold together, we could see impacts in eastern Clark County and the Las Vegas area this evening. Main concerns would be strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning. #NVwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/90UQPkHKBJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 21, 2022

The weather service tweeted shortly before 3 p.m. that it was watching the storms.

“If these hold together, we could see impacts in eastern Clark County and the Las Vegas area this evening,” the tweet said. “Main concerns would be strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning.”

Higher elevations around Las Veags did receive some rain around noon with about a half-inch reported just east of Mount Charleston.

The Monday low is expected to be around 81 before rising to 102 with winds of 5-8 mph.

Conditions will be similar into Wednesday when scattered showers become a possibility, a condition that will last into next weekend.

The high temperatures later in the week will drop a bit below 100, but humidity levels will rise because of the monsoon conditions, according to the forecast.

Lake Mead keeps on rising

A rare summer rise in the depth of Lake Mead has continued for nearly a month, thanks in part to heavy rainfall around the region.

The lake was at a depth of 1,043.26 feet (above sea level) at 1 p.m. Sunday, a rise of 2.55 feet from its low so far this year at 1040.71 feet on July 27.

Heavy rain Friday along the Virgin River watershed — including a reading of nearly 11 inches near Rockville, Utah, just south of Zion National Park — will result in much of the floodwaters making it into Lake Mead.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.