Rain falls in Las Vegas, Henderson areas

Rain clouds hang over Summerlin on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rain showers hit around the Las Vegas Valley Friday afternoon.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds were reported in the Henderson area and central Las Vegas. Summerlin and parts of southeast Las Vegas had sprinkles and light rain. Most of the storms passed quickly.

The rain follows some showers Thursday afternoon that dropped 0.04 of an inch at Centennial Hills and 0.12 of on inch at Kyle Canyon.

“This might be the last (monsoon rain) of the year,” weather service meteorologist Chelsea Peterssaid. “As September goes along the chances diminish and the moisture we do get is usually associated with tropical systems.”

The high on Friday should be near 104, well above the normal 98.

The weekend should be quiet with a high near 103 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 80.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.