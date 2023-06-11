Rain falls over Spring Mountains; chance continues into Monday

Light rain fell over the Mount Charleston and Red Rock Canyon areas early Sunday afternoon.

A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The risk continues into Monday, June 12, 2023. Raindrops hit a small puddle in downtown Las Vegas as a storm system moves through the area on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rain developed over the Spring Mountains early Sunday afternoon before dissipating.

By 7:30 p.m., .12 of an inch was recorded near Calico Basin with .08 of an inch south of Mount Charleston.

The National Weather forecast called for a 20 percent chance of showers possible Sunday night. The Sunday high temperature reached 84 at the Las Vegas airport, 14 degrees below normal.

The risk of precipitation or storms was projected to reach 20 percent Sunday night, mainly before 11 p.m.

The Monday low should be around 70 with 6-14 mph winds possibly gusting to 20 mph.

Precipitation chances were listed at 20 percent Monday, mainly after 11 a.m. The high should be near 87.

High temperatures are then expected to rise the rest of the week with a 100 projected for Friday. It would bet the first 100-degree day since last Sept. 8 when the high was 105.

The dry spell the valley is experiencing has precipitation this year at 1.44 inches at the airport, well below the norm of just over 2 inches by mid-June.

