Rain falls over Spring Mountains, could continue into evening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Updated June 11, 2023 - 2:46 pm
A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, June 11, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The risk continues into Monday, June 12, 2023. Raindrops hit a small puddle in downtown Las Vegas as a storm system moves through the area on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rain developed over the Spring Mountains early Sunday afternoon.

As of 2:30 p.m., .08 of an inch was recorded in a Harris Springs gauge south of Mount Charleston while a similar amount was recorded at Calico Basin.

The National Weather forecast called for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunday. A partly cloudy with a high near 87, more than 10 degrees below normal.

Winds of 8-17 mph could gust to 24 mph.

The risk of precipitation or storms was projected to climb to 30 percent Sunday night, mainly before 11 p.m. The overnight low should be around 67 with 6-14 mph winds possibly gusting to 20 mph.

Precipitation chances drop to 10 percent Monday, mainly after 11 a.m. The high should be near 85.

High temperatures are then expected to rise the rest of the week with a 101 projected for Friday. It would bet the first 100-degree day since last Sept. 8 when the high was 105.

The dry spell the valley is experiencing has precipitation this year at 1.44 inches at the airport, well below the norm of just over 2 inches by mid-June.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

