Rain for a whole week in Las Vegas? It may happen

A “pretty strong” Pacific storm is expected to affect Southern Nevada starting Thursday night. And there’s another one behind it.

Get ready, Las Vegas. Our “prolonged autumn” is coming to an end.

Those words came from Clay Morgan of the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. He spoke Tuesday night about the coming changes to the valley after a few weeks of sunny, warmer-than-normal conditions.

Two Pacific storms are expected to affect Southern Nevada starting Thursday night. He said there’s a good chance it could rain in the valley every day for the next week.

But when it comes to weather forecasts, as usual, there’s a catch. And that catch is where exactly those storm systems land.

Morgan explained that if the first system moves slower and tracks south, rain chances go up. But if it moves quicker and tracks north, there’ll be less rain but more wind.

He said the forecast favors the southern route but “that could change.” He called the first storm “pretty strong,” and there’s another one right behind it.

Either way, the temperatures will drop by the end of the week. Thursday’s high should reach 77, about five degrees above normal. Friday’s high is only 67, and Las Vegas should stay in the low 60s for the next week.

Morgan said the nearby Spring Mountains could see a foot of snow, although that could be contained to higher elevation areas such as Lee Canyon, home to a popular ski resort.

November rain

Last year, Harry Reid International Airport recorded only a trace of rain in November. The average rainfall for the month is 0.30 inches, Morgan said.

The wettest November on record happened in 1965 (2.22 inches). More recently, in 2019, Reid registered 1.06 inches, the ninth wettest on record.

Through Nov. 11, Reid has seen 3.32 inches of rain this year (normal is 3.52). An average calendar year is 4.19 inches.

Seven-day forecast

Wednesday: sunny, high of 78 degrees

Thursday: sunny, 77, 20% chance of evening rain

Friday: partly cloudy, 67, 60% chance of rain

Saturday: partly cloudy, 64, 40% chance

Sunday: partly cloudy, 63, 40% chance

Monday: partly cloudy, 62, 30% chance

Tuesday: partly cloudy, 60, 30% chance

2025 rain events

Oct. 10: Remnants of Tropical Storm Priscilla drenched the valley, causing multiple event cancellations.

Sept. 18: The valley’s long dry streak ends, thanks to remnants from Tropical Storm Mario.

July 3: Some showers fell across the area but a strong dust storm caused widespread power outages in the east valley.

June 5: In a rare event for June, showers caused a few disruptions across the valley.

May 6: An “exceptionally rare” May storm shattered rain records.

March 5: A Pacific storm brought light rain to parts of the valley. The nearby mountains saw snow.

