Rain, freeze possible when polar front arrives Monday in Las Vegas

Highs well above normal are expected in the Las Vegas Valley before a frosty blast of fall arrives late this weekend.

Haze will be in the Las Vegas sky on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, and the high of 88 is forecast by the National Weather Service. A cold front will drop the temperatures about 30 degrees by Monday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @degrees

(National Weather Service)

If you like the warm weather, enjoy the next few days before a solid blast of fall arrives over the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

“We will get some freezing temperatures outside of Las Vegas and we may even get some in the valley,” National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Lericos said of the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

A weather system dropping down from western Canada will likely bring a cold snap to our region early next week. Widespread first freeze for many areas and even a dusting of snow possible in terrain above 4000 feet. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/O0g2F8Gq5q — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 21, 2020

A Thursday high near 88 will be followed by an 84 on Friday and 85 on Saturday. All highs are about 10 degrees above normal.

The Wednesday high was 88. For the year, there were 158 days with a high at 90 or above, which ties a record set in 1937 and 1940, Lericos said.

Front arrives Monday

The polar cold front will arrive starting Sunday. The forecast high for Monday is 58 with a 45 expected for a low early Tuesday morning.

There is a 35% chance of rain in the valley early Monday. McCarran International Airport has not measured rainfall since April 20, a record stretch of 185 days.

The wind should move most of the smoke from wildfires out of the valley.

