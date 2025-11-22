Rain goes away in time for F1 race night in Las Vegas

The recent wet streak in Las Vegas appears to be in the rear view, as according to the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service the area won’t see rain for at least a week.

Rain is a 20 percent chance in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds gather over the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McLaren driver Lando Norris approaches turn 1 in the rain during the qualifying race at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

According to the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service Las Vegas won’t see rain for at least a week. Saturday, while cloudy, won’t see precipitation as the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place. Racers will be driving down The Strip with a high of 64 degrees, and an overnight low of 49 degrees with dissipating clouds.

3 day forecast

Sunday: High 65, sunny

Monday: High 64

Tuesday: High 63

