Rain goes away in time for F1 race night in Las Vegas
The recent wet streak in Las Vegas appears to be in the rear view, as according to the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service the area won’t see rain for at least a week.
According to the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service Las Vegas won’t see rain for at least a week. Saturday, while cloudy, won’t see precipitation as the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix takes place. Racers will be driving down The Strip with a high of 64 degrees, and an overnight low of 49 degrees with dissipating clouds.
3 day forecast
Sunday: High 65, sunny
Monday: High 64
Tuesday: High 63
