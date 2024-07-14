Rain, humidity dampens most of Las Vegas, storms possible Sunday afternoon

Nearly all Regional Flood Control District rain gauges showed from .04 to .20 of an inch of precipitation in the 12 hours ending at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Haboob blows through Las Vegas on its way to California — PHOTOS

Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, shows a frozen water bottle she uses to keep cool on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. It was the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a high of 120. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The sun shining through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. It was the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a high of 120. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

On the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a top of 120, tourists walk the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Overnight rain fell on much of the Las Vegas Valley that were missed during Saturday afternoon storms, primarily the Henderson area.

Nearly all Regional Flood Control District rain gauges showed from .04 to .20 of an inch of precipitation in the 12 hours ending at 5 a.m. Sunday. Red Rock led the way with .55 of an inch.

The humidity at Harry Reid International Airport reached a high of 52 percent overnight. It dropped to 38 percent by 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible across portions of southern NV, eastern CA, and northwest AZ. These storms will be capable of producing gusty winds, brief periods of heavy rain, and lightning. #CAWX #AZWX #NVWX pic.twitter.com/Z6WVtiJD9R — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 14, 2024

The Sunday forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a high near 108 with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 and 5 p.m. Winds will be mostly calm, rising to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night will see a 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. The Monday low is expected to be around 87.

The elevated humidity should drop after Sunday. Highs will be around 110 for much of the coming week, says the weather service.

Monday’s high is 109, with a 10 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m.

