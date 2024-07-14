86°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Rain, humidity dampens most of Las Vegas, storms possible Sunday afternoon

On the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a top of 120, tourists walk the Strip in L ...
On the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a top of 120, tourists walk the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The sun shining through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outs ...
The sun shining through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area just outside of Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. It was the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a high of 120. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, shows a frozen water bottle she uses to keep cool on the Strip in ...
Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, shows a frozen water bottle she uses to keep cool on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. It was the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history with a high of 120. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
The sun shines through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of La ...
Several Las Vegas heat records created in 11-day heat wave
Rain ends 11 days of Las Vegas heat records; storm threat looms
Dust is blown into the sky, obstructing the view of the Spring Mountains, during a haboob, Frid ...
Haboob blows through Las Vegas on its way to California — PHOTOS
Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip view the Bellagio Fountains from the shade during high temperat ...
Shattered heat records forecast dicey future for Sin City
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2024 - 7:49 am
 
Updated July 14, 2024 - 8:04 am

Overnight rain fell on much of the Las Vegas Valley that were missed during Saturday afternoon storms, primarily the Henderson area.

Nearly all Regional Flood Control District rain gauges showed from .04 to .20 of an inch of precipitation in the 12 hours ending at 5 a.m. Sunday. Red Rock led the way with .55 of an inch.

The humidity at Harry Reid International Airport reached a high of 52 percent overnight. It dropped to 38 percent by 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Sunday forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a high near 108 with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 and 5 p.m. Winds will be mostly calm, rising to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night will see a 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. The Monday low is expected to be around 87.

The elevated humidity should drop after Sunday. Highs will be around 110 for much of the coming week, says the weather service.

Monday’s high is 109, with a 10 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Henderson, Summerlin see some showers as monsoon season nears
recommend 2
Several Las Vegas heat records created in 11-day heat wave
recommend 3
Las Vegas heat forecast likely to bake June into weather history
recommend 4
More records fall in Las Vegas but extreme heat nears an end
recommend 5
After a ‘cool’ day, Las Vegas heat expected to go on and on
recommend 6
Tired of extreme Las Vegas heat? It’s not going away anytime soon