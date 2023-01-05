Rain in valley, 6-15 inches of snow in mountains possible Thursday

Thursday’s rain and snow forecast for the Las Vegas Valley may be stronger than the New Year’s Eve storm, says the National Weather Service.

Lee Canyon officials said the resort is expecting up to a foot of snow starting Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Parker Wasiak, 9, of Las Vegas is ready to ski, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Lee Canyon Ski and Snowboard Resort in Lee Canyon, 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A winter storm warning for the Sheep Range, Red Rock Canyon and Spring Mountains began at 4 a.m. Thursday and runs until 4 p.m. Friday.

Rain, expected to start in the morning and run into the evening, is a 90 percent probability with .10 to .25 of an inch expected across the valley, meteorologist John Adair said.

Hey Henderson, 👋 Rain is in the forecast tomorrow! ☔ Turn off your sprinklers and let nature do its job. pic.twitter.com/WrxqOSL1Ee — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) January 5, 2023

Snowfall in the mountains is projected at around 6 to 15 inches above 7,000 feet. Winds could gust to 50 mph.

Thursday’s high should be near 56 in the central valley with winds of 13 to 18 mph with gusts to 18 mph in the morning.

The moisture is part of a massive storm moving into the Pacific Coast that is bringing more heavy rain and heavy flooding to California.

Damaging winds and heavy rains from a powerful “atmospheric river” pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flash flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a child whose home was hit by a falling tree.

Northern Nevada, which was hit heavily by last weekend’s storm could be hit hard again this weekend, forecasters say.

“As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts. I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling,” Gov. Joe Lombardo stated in a news release Wednesday night.

In Las Vegas, conditions should improve for the weekend.

“It looks fairly good for the valley for most of the weekend,” Adair said.

Snow and rain are expected early next week as the region alternates between a day or two of stormy weather and a day or two of clear conditions.

Lee Canyon expects up to a foot

Lee Canyon said it expects about a foot of snow between Thursday and Friday.

The resort offered these tips for visitors:

Arrive early: Lifts open at 9 a.m., but guests can park before that time. Lee Canyon road is one lane in each direction, so on peak days and after a snowstorm, guests should allow at least 90 minutes for travel.

Check before leaving: Calling 511 or visit www.nvroads.com. After a storm, snow chains and/or 4-wheel drive vehicles are mandatory. Cars without four-wheel drive with snow tires or chains will not be allowed to travel on roadways in the Spring Mountains.

Buy passes in advance: Purchase daily lift passes online and have proof of purchase ready to show police. Season passholders can present their pass. Even when parking at public play areas like The Meadow is at capacity, Lee Canyon customers will be allowed to continue to the resort.

Parking pressure: When parking lots fill up, guests can wait, and as skiers/boarders leave, parking attendants will allow others to enter and take the vacant spot.

