Rain, lightning expected in Las Vegas Valley on Monday

Lightening flashes over the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. Rain chances are listed as 20-30% in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is most likely before noon and then later in the afternoon. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Valley residents could encounter sprinkles or showers along with some lightning on Monday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“There are some showers and storms moving through the valley right now and they will continue through the morning before a break and then return later in the day,” meteorologist Kate Guillet said shortly before 5 a.m. Monday. “Most folks will probably see something today, including lightning. Much of the precipitation is not hitting the ground because it is so dry out there.”

A trace of precipitation shortly before noon Sunday at McCarran International Airport ended an 89-day span without moisture, Guillet said.

The rain opportunities are the best in higher elevations, the weather service said. Guillet said a 10-20% chance for rain in the Spring Mountains is forecast all week while showers in the valley will pretty much go away until Thursday when they should return.

The forecast high for Monday is 108, a temperature that matches the recorded high on Sunday at McCarran.

Tuesday’s high is projected at 107 after an overnight low around 86.

Winds will be around 5-10 mph Monday and Tuesday.

