Rain may show up in Las Vegas early and late this week

Rain chances in the Las Vegas Valley are 30 percent for the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, and increase to 60 percent overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Two storm fronts will bring chances of rain to the Las Vegas Valley early and late this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers mainly after 4 p.m. South-southwest winds of 8 to 18 mph could gust to 28 mph.

The chance of showers will continue into Tuesday night when the chance of rain rises to 60 percent. Conditions will be breezy with a south wind to 21 mph and gusts to 31 mph.

After a morning low near 52, showers could occur Wednesday morning, mainly before 10 a.m. Skies should become partly cloudy and winds will decrease slightly.

Skies will be mostly clear Wednesday night and Thursday.

The second round of rain will most likely happen Friday evening through Saturday, making New Year’s Eve possibly a wet one.

New Year’s Day will also have a chance of showers before clearing Sunday night and Monday, says the latest forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.