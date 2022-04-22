Rain pelts much of Las Vegas Valley before clearing; winds to stay

Rain and snow at higher elevations touched most of Southern Nevada on Friday, ranging from a trace at the Las Vegas airport to 0.59 of an inch at Rainbow and Kyle canyons.

Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Rainfall touched most of Southern Nevada on Friday, ranging from a trace at Harry Reid International Airport to 0.59 of an inch at Rainbow and Kyle canyons at Mount Charleston.

A few inches of snow also fell near Mount Charleston.

The precipitation has moved to the east and no more is expected the rest of Friday, said National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair.

Several Regional Flood Control District gauges showed .04 to .08 of an inch across much of the valley with higher amounts in a few areas.

A gauge southwest of Searchlight recorded 0.55 of an inch while Yucca Forest in the Sheep Range north of Las Vegas received 0.39 of an inch. A gauge near Mesquite logged 0.16 of an inch.

Lee Canyon received 3 inches of snow at 7,875 feet in elevation while Bristlecone Trail showed 2 inches of snow.

During the late morning rain, temperatures around the noon hour dipped to 52 at North Las Vegas Airport and 54 at Harry Reid before rising to about 68 around 4 p.m.

“Moapa and Mesquite will see some precipitation over the next few hours, but it’s done for the Las Vegas Valley,” Adair said.

Northwest winds of 10-15 mph will be felt for the rest of Friday, Adair said, before they switch to northerly winds of 10-20 mph on Saturday.

The Saturday high should be near 75. Saturday night will be clear with diminishing winds and a Sunday morning low near 54.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.