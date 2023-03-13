56°F
Las Vegas Weather

Rain possible after a sunny Monday in Las Vegas

Weather temps rise for spring
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Rain is a 50 percent chance on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, according to the National Weather Servi ...
Rain is a 50 percent chance on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Pedestrians cross 6th Street near Fremont Street in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A sunny and pleasant Monday will turn cloudy in advance of potential rain in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

The Monday high should be near 72 with light and variable winds. Clouds will develop Monday night before a Tuesday low near 53.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71. Winds of 11-18 mph could gust to 28 mph.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers Tuesday night. South winds around 15 mph could gust to 23 mph.

The Wednesday low should be near 57 with a 40 percent chance of showers during the day. The high should be near 68.

The Sierra Mountains along the Nevada-California line are forecast to receive more snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

FILE -This photo provided by Palisades Tahoe shows a freshly covered snowfall on a ski run at P ...
Tahoe ski resorts get good, bad from relentless winter
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

"It's heaven sent for a skier because I can ski until Memorial Day," said Dan Lavely, 66, a Reno resident who's been skiing for about 40 years.

