Rain possible Friday in Las Vegas area as heat sticks

A double rainbow emerges from a thunderstorm in the Centennial area of Las Vegas on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Cassie Soto / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a rare monsoon storm covered much of the valley with precipitation Thursday, some rain remains a possibility Friday.

The afternoon and evening storms dropped the heaviest rain from Primm east toward Henderson and Boulder City with close to an inch at both ends. Several parts of the valley received anywhere from .04 to .50 of an inch.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. is forecast by the National Weather Service. A high near 107 is expected.

The elevated humidity of nearly 60 percent that was associated with Thursday’s storm should diminish.

The risk of rain will drop to 10 percent Friday evening. The Saturday morning low will be around 90.

Saturday’s high may be near 110 with winds of 5-10 mph.

Sunday’s conditions are expected to be similar with a low near 89 and a high near 110.

