Las Vegas Weather

Rain possible in Las Vegas Thursday as heat spell subsides a bit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Cheyenne fans attempt to stay cool in 100-degree weather during a football game against Clark H ...
Cheyenne fans attempt to stay cool in 100-degree weather during a football game against Clark High School at Cheyenne High School on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in North Las Vegas. The high temperature is expected to be around 106 on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, according to the National; Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A 20 percent chance of a Thursday afternoon rain is in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

It will remain sunny and hot with a high near 106 with light winds. An excessive heat warning that has been in place since the weekend will expire at 9 p.m.

Nevadans should take steps to decrease their electricity usage from 5-8 p.m. Thursday to reduce strain on the power grid, NV Energy said Wednesday. The company attributed energy supply issues to excessive heat in California and Nevada, gas supply and energy constraints.

“It could be a few degrees cooler if we get more clouds moving in,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

The Friday high will drop to about 104, still well above the normal of 98 for this time of year.

A slight chance of rain remains on Friday with some wind gusts to about 20 mph.

The weekend outlook is for sunny skies, calm winds and highs around 104.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

