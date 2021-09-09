Rain possible in Las Vegas Thursday as heat spell subsides a bit

A 20 percent chance of a Thursday afternoon rain is in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Cheyenne fans attempt to stay cool in 100-degree weather during a football game against Clark High School at Cheyenne High School on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in North Las Vegas. The high temperature is expected to be around 106 on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, according to the National; Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It will remain sunny and hot with a high near 106 with light winds. An excessive heat warning that has been in place since the weekend will expire at 9 p.m.

Nevadans should take steps to decrease their electricity usage from 5-8 p.m. Thursday to reduce strain on the power grid, NV Energy said Wednesday. The company attributed energy supply issues to excessive heat in California and Nevada, gas supply and energy constraints.

Increasing moisture brings a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours on Thursday & Friday. ⛈️ Potential threats with these storms include:

🌬️Gusty winds

🌩️Frequent lightning

☔Heavy rain

🌊Isolated flooding#AZwx #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Q7ZQLG60B2 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 8, 2021

“It could be a few degrees cooler if we get more clouds moving in,” weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

The Friday high will drop to about 104, still well above the normal of 98 for this time of year.

A slight chance of rain remains on Friday with some wind gusts to about 20 mph.

The weekend outlook is for sunny skies, calm winds and highs around 104.

