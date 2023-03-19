Rain possible in valley Sunday before better chances Tuesday

Cooler temperatures are forecast for the foreseeable future in Las Vegas, and rain chances are expected Sunday and Tuesday, says the National Weather Service.

A 20 percent chance of rain is forecast for Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, March 19, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Raindrops hit a small puddle in downtown Las Vegas as a storm system moves through the area on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

While cooler-than-normal temperatures continue for the foreseeable future, Las Vegas has a slight chance for some precipitation to end the weekend.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Sunday, says the National Weather Service.

The high should be near 66, a few degrees warmer than Saturday. Normal highs this time of year are around 72.

Winds of 12-17 mph in the afternoon may gust to 24 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with 10-14 mph winds possibly gusting to 20 mph.

The Monday low should be near 53 before rising to near 68.

“The real chance of precipitation comes Tuesday,” said meteorologist Brian Planz, noting the possibility is about 70 percent.

The Tuesday high will only be about 61. Showers remain a 50 percent chance into Tuesday night.

